Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.20

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 17566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $848.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 302.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 306,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230,222 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

