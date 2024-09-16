Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 119,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $51.77.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.