Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 119,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

