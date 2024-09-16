Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Salesforce worth $897,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

