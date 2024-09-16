Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after buying an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

