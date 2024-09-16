Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) & Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Pfizer -4.66% 8.42% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pfizer 0 8 6 1 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kazia Therapeutics and Pfizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kazia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.92%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Pfizer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Pfizer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $20,000.00 280.33 -$13.78 million N/A N/A Pfizer $55.17 billion 3.01 $2.12 billion ($0.06) -487.83

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pfizer beats Kazia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is also developing EVT801, a small molecule targeted therapeutic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

