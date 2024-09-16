Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $140.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

