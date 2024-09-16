Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Stock Up 29.4 %

Shares of RSVRW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.