Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Request has a total market capitalization of $73.41 million and $1.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,869.66 or 0.99893920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09740003 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $919,350.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

