Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 66,906 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,906 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Atlassian worth $269,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $176.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

