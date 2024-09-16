Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 398,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Roblox worth $160,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 836.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after buying an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,105 shares in the company, valued at $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,410,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

