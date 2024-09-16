Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 242,797 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.77% of Flowers Foods worth $129,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Flowers Foods by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $23.17 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

