Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of DocuSign worth $199,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.63 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

