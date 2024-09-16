Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $174,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

