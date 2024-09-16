ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Reaches $91.08

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $91.08 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00107164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

