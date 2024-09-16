Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 1,316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 651.6 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Shares of RCRRF traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.10. 7,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Recruit has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

