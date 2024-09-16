Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 534,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,838 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.71.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 63.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,930 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

