Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

