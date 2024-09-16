Raydium Price Hits $1.46 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $383.86 million and $7.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,779,850 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
