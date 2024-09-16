Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $332.45 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

