Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,162,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

