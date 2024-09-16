Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.43 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $305.80 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

