Quilter Plc Sells 7,732 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

