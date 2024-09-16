Quilter Plc Sells 1,130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

