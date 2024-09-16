Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 29.9 %
DCNNF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.16. Quest Critical Metals has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.50.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
