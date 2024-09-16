Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

