Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,035,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $769,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

