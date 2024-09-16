Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 23,035 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $337.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

