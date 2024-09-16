QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of QNB stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

QNB Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

(Get Free Report)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.