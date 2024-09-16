Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

