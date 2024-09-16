Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $885.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.98 and its 200-day moving average is $814.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

