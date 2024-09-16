Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

NYSE:GE opened at $178.28 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

