Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

