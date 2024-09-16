Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 50%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 547,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 99,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

