Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s previous dividend of $0.43.

PZAKY stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$12.14.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

