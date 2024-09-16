Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
PZAKY stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$12.14.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
