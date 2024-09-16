Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $112.72 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $112.72 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,088,492,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,088,182,652.669768 with 877,633,209.320618 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2174481 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,762,151.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.