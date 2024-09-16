Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $795,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

