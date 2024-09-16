Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,758 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 613.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $188.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $108.16 and a 12-month high of $191.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

