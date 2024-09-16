Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 240,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 169,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.32 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

