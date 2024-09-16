Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 301,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

