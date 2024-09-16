Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

