Osmosis Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $294.81 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,917,267 coins and its circulating supply is 683,008,480 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

