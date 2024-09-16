Osaka Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.91 Million (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Osaka Protocol has a market cap of $184.91 million and approximately $224,432.85 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000027 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $221,157.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.