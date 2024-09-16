One Capital Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $516.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

