One Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,863 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

