One Capital Management LLC Invests $9.13 Million in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

