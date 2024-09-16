One Capital Management LLC Has $18.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $270.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

