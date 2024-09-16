One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4,729.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 160,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 157,502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

