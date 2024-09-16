OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.28

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $39.91 million and $40.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

