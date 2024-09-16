NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,878.41 or 1.00103879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.