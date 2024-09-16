NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.69 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 2,145,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,261,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

